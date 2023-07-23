 If tomatoes are expensive, don’t eat, grow them at home: UP minister Pratibha Shukla : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • If tomatoes are expensive, don’t eat, grow them at home: UP minister Pratibha Shukla

If tomatoes are expensive, don’t eat, grow them at home: UP minister Pratibha Shukla

Minister of State also advises people to eat lemon instead of tomato

If tomatoes are expensive, don’t eat, grow them at home: UP minister Pratibha Shukla

UP Minister of State for Women Development and Child Nutrition Pratibha Shukla. ANI



ANI

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh), July 23

Amid a sharp spurt in tomato prices across the country, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Women Development and Child Nutrition Pratibha Shukla on Sunday advised people that if tomatoes are expensive, grow them at home or stop eating them.

Shukla participated in the plantation drive under the UP Government’s massive tree plantation program and planted saplings.

Shukla said, “If tomatoes are expensive, people should grow them at home. If you stop eating tomatoes, the prices will inevitably come down. You can also eat lemon instead of tomato. If nobody is eating tomatoes, the prices will come down.”

Citing an example of the nutrition garden in Asahi village, the UP Minister said there is a solution to this inflation, plant tomatoes at home. They are expensive all the time and if you do not eat tomatoes then use lemon, whatever is more expensive, discard it. It will automatically become cheaper.

“We have made a nutrition garden in Asahi village, the women in the village have made a nutrition garden, and tomatoes can also be planted in it. There is a solution to this inflation, this is not new, tomatoes are expensive all the time. If you do not eat tomatoes then use lemon, whatever is more expensive, discard it, it will automatically become cheaper,” she said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Friday said that the Department of Consumer Affairs monitors the daily prices of 22 essential food commodities including tomatoes.

To check the current increase in prices of tomatoes and make them available to consumers at affordable prices, the Minister said, the government has started the procurement of tomatoes under Price Stabilisation Fund and is making them available at a highly subsidised rate to consumers.

Choubey said the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF) and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) are continuously procuring tomatoes from mandis in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra and making them available at affordable prices in major consuming centres in Delhi-NCR, Bihar and Rajasthan after subsidizing the price to the consumers.

“The tomatoes have been disposed initially at retail price of Rs 90 per kg which has been reduced to Rs 80 per kg from July 16 and further reduced to Rs 70 per kg from July 20,” said the Minister while responding to the query of Kartikeya Sharma, who asked about the measures taken by the government to monitor and regulate tomato prices to ensure affordability for consumers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Coal case: Woman IAS officer arrested

2
Chandigarh

Rain spells chaos in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

3
Nation

Firms save Rs 57,000 crore via PM crop insurance plan

4
Amritsar

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple on YouTube begins on Monday

5
Punjab

Punjab BJP former chief Ashwani Sharma’s silence fuels speculation

6
Comment

Evolution of an actor, Suvinder Vicky shows the way

7
Nation

Govt officers entitled to mobile, laptop costing up to Rs 1.3 lakh; can retain after 4 years

8
Nation

Online abuse, trolling: CJI Chandrachud flags ills of AI, social media

9
Himachal

Study Beas records before taking up restoration work, NHAI advised

10
Chandigarh in brief

20 arrested for drinking in public places in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Top News

41 people of Meitei community reach Assam from Mizoram after threat over Manipur video

Manipur violence: Meitei people reach Assam from Mizoram after threat over viral video

Thousands of people from Meitei, Kuki and Hmar communities f...

How rumours, fake news fuelled violence in Manipur

How rumours, fake news fuelled violence in Manipur

Picture of woman killed in Delhi circulated with false claim...

Punjab suffered loss of over Rs 1,000 crore due to floods: CM Mann

Punjab suffered loss of over Rs 1,000 crore due to floods: CM Mann

BBMB was also in comfortable situation as the Bhakra dam was...

Raigad landslide toll reaches 27, 81 still missing; intensive search operation on

Maharashtra landslide: NDRF calls off operation, says minister; no body found on Sunday, toll stays at 27

Massive landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Rai...

Flood waters recede in Junagadh, 3,000 people shifted to safer places; IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for Gujarat

Flood waters recede in Junagadh, 3,000 people shifted to safer places; IMD issues 'orange' alert for Gujarat

Junagadh city records 241 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ...


Cities

View All

SGPC launches its YouTube channel, Gurbani telecast to commence from tomorrow

SGPC launches its YouTube channel, Gurbani telecast to commence from Monday

Heavy rain floods Amritsar roads

No relief in Tarn Taran district

Kartarpur Sahib corridor's closure extended by two more days

Knotty Affair: Black cables overshadow beauty of historical places

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

Rain back, so is waterlogging, Mohali residents at wits’ end

Rain spells chaos in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

Panic as swollen Tangri water enters Ambala residential areas

Prepare to shell out more for car parking in Chandigarh

Bill seeking to replace Delhi ordinance unconstitutional: AAP’s Raghav Chadha to RS chairman

AAP sets up fresh Parliament flashpoint: Urges Dhankhar to prevent Bill replacing Delhi ordinance

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says she is in Manipur to assist people, wants PM's visit

Yamuna breaches danger mark again; another spell of floods anticipated in Delhi

India’s G20 summit venue, revamped Pragati Maidan complex, is among top 10 global meeting venues; see pictures

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal to go ahead with Manipur visit

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Frequent floods trigger exodus of youth from Shahkot villages

Follow European, Chinese system to channelise rivers

Downpour fails to dampen spirit

Vigilance Bureau arrests Junior Assistant for taking Rs 24K bribe

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

32-year-old man dies as car-truck collide

MC finds untreated waste from 50 CETP being dumped into sewer lines illegally

Police team attacked by mining mafia

Chawni Mohalla schoolteachers make up for lack of classrooms

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Gang of drug suppliers busted, kingpin, 2 others held