If we have to take up all your PILs, then why did we elect the government, wonders SC

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana made the comment while agreeing to take up a PIL seeking detection and deportation of Rohingyas

New Delhi, April 7

The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed dismay over people approaching it on issues relating to governance meant to be dealt with by the political executive even as it agreed to take up a PIL seeking direction to the Centre to detect, detain and deport illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

“These are political issues. Take it up with the government. If we have to take up all your PILs, then why did we elect the government? There are houses like Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana told petitioner advocate Ashwini Upadhyay.

Upadhyay said there were five crore Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in India who were taking away the right to livelihood of Indian citizens and few state governments were providing free houses to these illegal immigrants. Many of them are living in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, and Rajasthan.

“I have to hear your case every day…The problems under the sun... all problems, parliament, members’ issue, nomination issue, election reforms. These all are political issues. You go to the government and you fight with the government and seek resolution,” the Bench said.

As Upadhyay pointed out that the top court had issued notices on the PIL in March last year, the CJI said that he would hear the matter if the reply has been filed by the Centre.

Upadhyay has alleged large-scale illegal immigrants, particularly from Myanmar and Bangladesh, have not only threatened the demographic structure of bordering districts but have seriously impaired security and national integration.

The plea said the Law Commission in its 175th report on September 21, 2000, on the Foreigners (Amendment) Bill, 2000 has also noted that the entry of illegal immigrants and other undesirable aliens into India posed a grave threat to democracy and the security of India, especially for the eastern part of the country and Jammu and Kashmir.

“Demographic composition in the country, particularly the bordering districts has altered with illegal immigration from Myanmar and Bangladesh. The bordering districts of Assam, West Bengal Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura have recorded a growth of population higher than the national average. Illegal immigrants have been using West Bengal as a corridor to migrate to other parts,” the plea said.

Upadhyay has also asked the court to direct the central and state governments to declare the making of forged or fabricated PAN, Aadhaar cards, Passport, Ration, Voter Cards, and such other documents, non-bailable, non-compoundable.

