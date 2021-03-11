If you don't have investment, which partner will put money on you, Congress says on alliances

Aditi Tandon
Udaipur, May 13
Conscious of its diminishing stock in the non-BJP space following serial electoral setbacks, the Congress at the start of the Udaipur Chintan Shivir on Friday said it would strengthen the internal organisation before seeking out alliance partners.
“If you do not have any investment, who will put money on you?” Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge who heads the Chintan Shivir committee discussing political affairs, said as the conclave kick-started.
Kharge said the Congress wanted to take along anyone and everyone who subscribed to its ideology and believed in the constitutional principles, democracy and secular fabric but would first organise its own house before looking out.
“We want to take everyone along, we will walk with those who believe in the secular fabric and the constitutional values. First we want to set our own house in order. We first want to make Congress people more active and powerful and then we will go to the others,” said Kharge.
The leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha said, “If you don’t have any investment, which partner will come and say he will put money on you. So after addressing our own deficiencies we will discuss the alliance issue and formulate a broad principle. Whosoever accepts that principle we will go with them.”
The Congress leader said what the party would discuss first was to strengthen the organisation and unify the cadres at the Chintan Shivir.
On broad agenda for political discussions at the shivir, Kharge listed the following areas for debate—attack on Constitution and democracy; protecting diversity; rising communal polarisation; protecting autonomous bodies; national security and foreign policy; Centre-state relations; northeast affairs; Jammu and Kashmir; how to address political challenges before us.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG-22 examination, says would affect patient care
The examination is scheduled for May 21
Gyanvaapi mosque issue reaches Supreme Court as urgent petition seeks stay on it
Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentions the petition against ...
Mohali grenade attack: Police claim breakthrough; Punjab DGP to brief media shortly
A rocket-propelled grenade was fired at highly-guarded build...
Twitter deal temporarily on hold, says Elon Musk
He says the deal has been paused pending some details
Congress needs urgent reforms, extraordinary situations demand extraordinary measures: Sonia at Chintan Shivir
Attacks BJP for ‘wholesale reinvention of history, brutalisa...