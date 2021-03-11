If you don't have investment, which partner will put money on you, Congress says on alliances

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

Udaipur, May 13

Conscious of its diminishing stock in the non-BJP space following serial electoral setbacks, the Congress at the start of the Udaipur Chintan Shivir on Friday said it would strengthen the internal organisation before seeking out alliance partners.

“If you do not have any investment, who will put money on you?” Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge who heads the Chintan Shivir committee discussing political affairs, said as the conclave kick-started.

Kharge said the Congress wanted to take along anyone and everyone who subscribed to its ideology and believed in the constitutional principles, democracy and secular fabric but would first organise its own house before looking out.

“We want to take everyone along, we will walk with those who believe in the secular fabric and the constitutional values. First we want to set our own house in order. We first want to make Congress people more active and powerful and then we will go to the others,” said Kharge.

The leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha said, “If you don’t have any investment, which partner will come and say he will put money on you. So after addressing our own deficiencies we will discuss the alliance issue and formulate a broad principle. Whosoever accepts that principle we will go with them.”

The Congress leader said what the party would discuss first was to strengthen the organisation and unify the cadres at the Chintan Shivir.

On broad agenda for political discussions at the shivir, Kharge listed the following areas for debate—attack on Constitution and democracy; protecting diversity; rising communal polarisation; protecting autonomous bodies; national security and foreign policy; Centre-state relations; northeast affairs; Jammu and Kashmir; how to address political challenges before us.