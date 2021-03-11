‘IGNOU modern-day Lord Hanuman in taking education and learning to remotest corners and poorest’: Dharmendra Pradhan says at IGNOU convocation

Vibha Sharma

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

Calling for leveraging technology to reach the unreached, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said that the Indira Gandhi National Open University should become the knowledge centre of the world.

“Technology is the new equaliser. We must ensure empowerment of our population through innovation, especially those at the bottom of the pyramid and also ensure that education reaches the unreached. Digital University and other e-learning initiatives are steps in that direction,” he said addressing the 35th convocation of IGNOU.

The function was conducted simultaneously at 32 regional centers of the university across the country along with the main function at the headquarters. The University conferred more than 290,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates to successful students in their respective programmes. Gold medals were also awarded to meritorious students at the convocation at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Maidan Garhi Campus. The minister also launched the initiative of the University to deliver degrees using block-chain technology developed with support of IIT Kanpur. The university conferred 60,570 students using the technology that ensures faster submission and authentication of academic documents, according to an official statement by the university.

“IGNOU has emerged as modern-day Lord Hanuman in taking education and learning to the remotest corners and to the poorest”, Pradhan said.

Terming today’s event a big confidence booster, Pradhan said it reflected immense possibilities of the innovative pedagogy of the university. “The 21st century is the century of knowledge. If we want to establish India as a knowledge-based economic superpower, we must ensure a paradigm shift in our education landscape,” he said.

NEP 2020 is a step towards transforming our education and skills’ landscape, he said, calling IGNOU an apt example of multiple entry-exit. “Making education and learning flexible and encouraging earning while learning should be the objective of our universities,” he said.

“We have to tap our civilisational wealth and also the immense potential of our Indian knowledge system to make our education system more holistic, empathetic and for global good in line with the spirit of Vasudhaiv Kutumbukam.

“Leveraging upon technology, innovation, internet and digital, IGNOU must endeavour to further enlarge the canvas of education, strengthen the e-content architecture and emerge as a benchmark knowledge centre of the world. IGNOU has to lead the ‘Renaissance of Knowledge’, he added.

Speaking at the event, Prof. Nageshwar Rao, Vice-Chancellor IGNOU said the university has been striving to realise its mandate of inclusion, democratisation and quality in higher education.

“IGNOU has been working on multidisciplinary and holistic education as envisaged in NEP 2020 and a special cell has been created at the University for NEP 2020 recommendations’ implementation, “ he said

#dharmendra pradhan #ignou