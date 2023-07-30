IIPS director suspended over 'irregularities'

New Delhi, July 29
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has suspended KS James, director, International Institute of Population Sciences, over alleged irregularities in recruitments.
The ministry said the move was not a punishment, and that a probe was underway. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had questioned the move, asking whether the suspension was due to publication of unfavourable data.
The ministry said the suspension was for 90 days or completion of further probe, whichever was earlier and was revocable with the approval of the suspension revocation or review panel. The IIPS publishes key research papers, including National Family Health Surveys.
