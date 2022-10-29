IIT-Bombay India’s best in employability

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 28

is the best educational institute in India as per the ‘QS World University Rankings: Sustainability, 2023’ for excellence in employability, social concern and environment.

The institute featured in the 281-300 rank range, followed by IIT-Delhi (321-340 rank) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (361-380).

Besides, IIT-Bombay was also included in the world’s top 100 institutes based on the employability of its graduates in the rankings released recently. IIT-Delhi was ranked for its employability and environment and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) for gender equality and removing other inequalities. In terms of competition and academic freedom, Delhi University ranked fourth in India.

As many as 700 institutes featured in the list, of which 15 are from India. Jadavpur University earned the distinction of being the only state-run university from India to feature in the list.

Globally, the University of California was declared the top institution, followed by the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia.