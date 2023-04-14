Illegal firearms affecting right to life: SC

PTI

New Delhi, April 13

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought information from the Centre, states and Union Territories on steps taken to curb the use of illegal firearms, calling it a “menace” affecting the right to life.

A Bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna, hearing a suo motu case registered by the court, asked the DGPs of the states to furnish data related to cases registered under the Arms Act over the years. It asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to file an affidavit indicating steps taken for implementation of the Arms Act and suggestions to strengthen law enforcement.

“This matter is serious as it affects the right to life. Issue notice to all states and Union Territories, indicating the steps taken to deal with the menace of unlicensed firearms and the cases registered over the years. All the DGPs file separate affidavits on these two aspects. Notice be also issued to the Ministry of Home Affairs with regard to implementation of the Act and suggestions to strengthen the law,” the Bench said, posting the matter for further hearing after three weeks.

On February 13, the top court had taken suo moto cognisance of the issue while dealing with the bail plea of an accused booked for alleged use of firearms in Uttar Pradesh.The top court said the phenomenon of illegal firearms was “very disturbing” and if these firearms were freely used, “this will sound the death knell of rule of law. We deem it appropriate, therefore, to make use of this case to ascertain and do whatever may be necessary so that the problem is firmly dealt with by the authorities.”