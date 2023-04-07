‘Illegal’ mazars in Uttarakhand to be demolished, says CM Dhami

Dehradun, April 7
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the authorities would demolish mazars that have come up on illegally-occupied land.
“We will demolish illegal mazars in Uttarakhand. This is a new Uttarakhand. No one should even think about encroaching on land here, let alone doing it,” Dhami said in a tweet.
Later, speaking at an event in Nainital’s Kaladhungi, Dhami said the authorities had identified over a thousand illegal structures erected in the name of mazars and others.
“We are not against anyone. But encroachments in the name of mazars or anything else will not be allowed. We will not let ‘land jihad’ prosper.
“We believe in the law. We will not allow anyone’s appeasement,” Dhami said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge
Health Minister Mandaviya asks states to ramp up testing
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy joins BJP, slams Congress leadership
Says clueless Congress assigns tailors’ job to barbers, can’...
'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people
‘It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister ...
‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president
Earlier, Sidhu met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka G...
Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts
‘Mera Na’ is Moosewala’s third song officially released afte...