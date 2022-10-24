IMD issues cyclone alert near West Bengal coast

Bhubaneswar: The IMD in its bulletin predicted a cyclone-type situation near the West Bengal coast, due to a deep depression over the west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. PTI
4 killed, 42 hurt in Agra-Lucknow eway mishap
Etawah: Four persons were killed and 42 injured after a sleeper bus en route to Ajmer from Gorakhpur collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district on Sunday.
Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister
The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...
WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed
Meta did not say what led to the outage
WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny
WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...
Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India
Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...
Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone
Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...