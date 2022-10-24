IMD issues cyclone alert near West Bengal coast

PTI

Bhubaneswar: The IMD in its bulletin predicted a cyclone-type situation near the West Bengal coast, due to a deep depression over the west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal. PTI

4 killed, 42 hurt in Agra-Lucknow eway mishap

Etawah: Four persons were killed and 42 injured after a sleeper bus en route to Ajmer from Gorakhpur collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district on Sunday.

#west bengal