IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts for several parts of country during next 3 days

New Delhi, April 30
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an alert regarding heavy rainfall and hailstorm at isolated places in several parts of the country during the next three days.
In a tweet, IMD said, "Heavy rainfall very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, South India, East-India and North-East India Hailstorm very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central, Eastern and Western of India." Meanwhile, IMD issued a warning at 10 am regarding light to moderate spells of rain in several places in Maharashtra.
"Light to Moderate spells of rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours, said the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai.
The India Meteorological Department on Saturday also issued an orange alert in Shimla and some parts of Himachal Pradesh for increased rainfall activity after May 1 and 2.
This comes as a result of rainfall in the state over the past twenty-four hours. The temperatures in the capital city and the adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh have also dipped by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.
Earlier, while the country celebrated the Akshaya Tritiya festival on April 22, farmers in Maharashtra's Buldhana also staged a unique protest at Sangrampur tehsil office premises accusing the state government of inaction after unseasonal rains damaged their crops.
Workers and farmers of the Farmers' Organization staged the protest in the Sangrampur tehsil office premises demanding the opening of a government gram procurement centre and onion subsidy for summer onions.
The unseasonal rains across the state caused considerable damage to crops and caused huge losses to the farmers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 minors among 11 dead after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura area of Ludhiana
Authorities suspect that dumping of some chemicals in the se...
WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan says ready to resign if protesters go back
Thanks Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for not associa...
Shuttlers Satwik and Chirag secure Asia Championships title, end 58-year-old drought
Start doubles players become first Indians after Dinesh Khan...
Mann ki Baat spiritual journey for me, allowed me to connect with people: PM Modi in 100th episode
The prime minister said the programme is a reflection of the...
Himachal govt regularises services of contractual, daily wage employees
Services of the contractual employees, who have completed tw...