IMD issues rain, hailstorm alerts for several parts of country during next 3 days

Met dept on Saturday also issued an orange alert in Shimla and some parts of Himachal Pradesh for increased rainfall activity after May 1 and 2

New Delhi, April 30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an alert regarding heavy rainfall and hailstorm at isolated places in several parts of the country during the next three days.

In a tweet, IMD said, "Heavy rainfall very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central India, South India, East-India and North-East India Hailstorm very likely in isolated regions of North-West India, Central, Eastern and Western of India." Meanwhile, IMD issued a warning at 10 am regarding light to moderate spells of rain in several places in Maharashtra.

"Light to Moderate spells of rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar during the next 3-4 hours, said the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday also issued an orange alert in Shimla and some parts of Himachal Pradesh for increased rainfall activity after May 1 and 2.

This comes as a result of rainfall in the state over the past twenty-four hours. The temperatures in the capital city and the adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh have also dipped by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, while the country celebrated the Akshaya Tritiya festival on April 22, farmers in Maharashtra's Buldhana also staged a unique protest at Sangrampur tehsil office premises accusing the state government of inaction after unseasonal rains damaged their crops.

Workers and farmers of the Farmers' Organization staged the protest in the Sangrampur tehsil office premises demanding the opening of a government gram procurement centre and onion subsidy for summer onions.

The unseasonal rains across the state caused considerable damage to crops and caused huge losses to the farmers.

