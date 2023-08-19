 IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain over Western Himalayan region over next 3-4 days : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain over Western Himalayan region over next 3-4 days

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain over Western Himalayan region over next 3-4 days

Isolated very heavy rainfall expected over Uttarakhand (August 19 to 23), over Himachal Pradesh (August 19 to 21), says weather office

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain over Western Himalayan region over next 3-4 days

Photo for representation



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, August 19  

It is not over yet. The IMD has predicted more rains for the two weather-battered hill states—Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh—in northwest India over the next “three-four days”. 

In fact, the weather office on Saturday forecast heavy to very heavy rains till August 22 in several parts of the country, along with heavy falls in east and adjoining central India (August 18-19) and increase in activity over northeast from August 20.

In north, the weather office forecast “light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm and lightning with isolated heavy rain over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the next five days, over west Uttar Pradesh till August 22 and over east Uttar Pradesh on August 22 and 23”.

“Isolated very heavy rain is also likely over Uttarakhand till August 23 and over Himachal Pradesh till August 21,” it added.

Basically, heavy rain has been predicted over Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from August 20 and an orange alert for very heavy rains issued for Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for August 21 and 22.

Monsoon trough to move eastward from August 21

Currently, the monsoon trough is running along normal position and passes through Ganganagar, Narnaul, Datia, Satna, the centre of Low Pressure Area over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood, Keonjhargarh, Balasore and thence southeastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level.

Its eastern end is expected to shift northwards to the north of its normal position from August 21, the IMD said.

According to experts, the recent spell of heavy rain in the two hill states was caused due to northward movement of the axis of the monsoon trough, making weather conditions favourable for heavy to very heavy rains across the Himalayas which have been facing the brunt of climate-induced change in weather patterns since the beginning of the 2023 monsoon season.

According to experts, weather conditions may have been favourable for heavy rains, but climate change has a definite role in the increasing intensity, causing flash floods and landslides. 

In view of the unprecedented damage to life and property, the Himachal Pradesh government has declared the state as a “natural calamity- affected area”.

Double whammy—humidity and temperature

All this when the country is witnessing “break-monsoon conditions”, say experts, however, the climate change has been causing  higher temperature and increased humidity. 

Its effects on southwest monsoon are becoming evident by every passing year, they add. 

Normally during this phase, the axis of the monsoon trough shifts northwards and stays stationed over the Himalayas triggering heavy to very heavy rains over the hilly region. However, the warming atmosphere has increased the intensity of rain tremendously.

An increase in the warming means more energy in the environment, leading to more rain.

There has been an increase in the average relative humidity across India because of the rapid rise in land and sea temperatures.

2023 monsoon apt example of climate change 

According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, the 2023 monsoon is an “apt reflection of what climate change impacts would do to the

Himalayas if global warming goes unchecked”.

“The warmer it becomes, the more moisture the atmosphere can hold. Higher temperatures lead to more water being evaporated from the earth’s surface. This increases the holding capacity of the air, resulting in more droplets and heavier rain, sometimes in a shorter space of time and over a smaller area.

According to the Clausius-Clapeyron equation, the air can generally hold around 7% more moisture for every 1-degree Celsius temperature rise, say experts, adding that humidity is the prime factor behind the increasing likelihood of heavier rains and even more dangerous heat waves.

Changing monsoon patterns and WDs

There has also been a change in the western disturbance (WD) trajectory.

Experts say WDs are more prevalent during winter when they travel in lower latitudes, bringing rain and snow over north India. During the summer, these systems tend to travel in higher latitudes and do not have much impact on the region during the ongoing season. However, active WDs have travelled across the Himalayas during the monsoon season.

According to the IPCC’s 6th Assessment Cycle Report, warming in the Himalayas has increased with altitude.

There has also been a steep rise in land subsidence incidents during the past couple of years. 

The experts say the Himalayan range, particularly the one in Uttarakhand, is very sensitive to extreme rainfall events, given the nature of the mountains.

 

#Uttarakhand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

ISRO releases images of Moon captured by Chandrayaan-3's Lander

2
Himachal

Himachal disaster: CM Sukhu targets BJP MPs and own party's Pratibha Singh

3
Nation

Chandrayaan-3's first deboosting successful, gets closer to moon

4
Himachal

Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread

5
Haryana

283 Muslims, 71 Hindus affected by demolition drive in Nuh: Haryana govt in High Court

6
Nation

Desperate measures: Kota admin orders 'anti-suicide device' on ceiling fans to stop student suicides

7
Punjab

On coming to power, Shiromani Akali Dal will terminate all water sharing agreements: Sukhbir Badal

8
Haryana

Haryana Govt debars state IPS officer from Central deputation for 5 years

9
Haryana

GMDA, NHAI plan to link 2 e-ways to decongest traffic

10
World

‘I am evil’, says British nurse guilty of murdering seven newborn babies

Don't Miss

View All
‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Another landslide in Shimla, 4-5 houses collapse in Krishna Nagar area
Himachal

Horrific Shimla video: Several houses collapse in fresh landslide; 2 bodies found, rescue operation under way

Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India’s win
Amritsar

Pride of Punjab: Harmanpreet, Shamsher & Gurjant shine in India's win in hockey

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees
Nation

When The Tribune was among crores of Partition refugees

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi
Nation

45 years of public-spirited journalism in Hindi & Punjabi

Top News

SC displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost

Supreme Court displeased over Gujarat High Court adjourning rape survivor's pregnancy termination plea, says valuable time lost

A bench observed there should be sense of urgency in such ca...

Panchkula, Yamunanagar to get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

28 HCS officers also shifted in the latest reshuffle

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK

British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'

Climate Change a key factor behind devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Climate change a key factor behind devastation in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Humidity prime factor behind increasing likelihood of rainfa...

Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains stung by snake during flood rescue operations

Punjab minister Harjot Bains bitten by snake during flood rescue operation

Netizens praise his efforts and wish him a speedy recovery


Cities

View All

Properties of drug peddlers worth over ~5 cr attached

Properties of drug peddlers worth over Rs 5 cr attached

Court sends terror module members to judicial custody

LPG cylinder theft cases rising in rural schools sans watchmen

BRTS crisis: Metro bus service unlikely to resume in next 3 months

Knotty affair: Sparks from wires during rainy season pose a threat

Panchkula, Yamunanagar to get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

Panchkula, Yamunanagar get new DCs as Haryana transfers 16 IAS officers

Can’t levy double parking fee on outside vehicles: Purohit to MC

Mohali dharna: Day after High Court rap, morcha says expect early outcome

Chandigarh draft conversion policy for Industrial Area in a week

New airport link: High Court for Punjab-Chandigarh meet

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man in Delhi’s Welcome, injure 2

Robbers on stabbing spree murder man in Delhi’s Welcome, injure 2

Ensure no illegal garbage dumping in Delhi, civic body told

VK Saxena blames AAP govt for Delhi flood

Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C

Delhi L-G VK Saxena opens sports complex at Dwarka

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Ruined by floods, mand farmers rethink about farming as vocation

Centre to provide whatever help state govt needs for flood victims: Som Prakash

Insects found in mid-day meal rice during surprise checking of school in Phagwara

Speciall DGP, top BSF officials chalk out strategy to counter narco-smugglers

SAD: Will terminate water-sharing pacts

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Ward Watch Ward No 16: Poor sanitary conditions, air pollution remain unaddressed in many areas in Ludhiana

Flights from upcoming Halwara international airport soon: Centre

3 hurt as oil tanker overturns in Ludhiana

Life imprisonment till death for sodomy, killing 4-year-old boy

Bihar man booked for raping his daughter multiple times

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

New emergency wing to begin ops on Sept 1

Flood threat: NHAI to rework road plan

Dengue stings 13 more in district

10 DA cases concerning MC under Vigilance lens

Man booked on rape charge