IMF: India buoyant, to contribute 15% to global growth this year

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 22

India continues to remain a relative “bright spot” in the world economy, and will alone contribute 15 per cent to the global growth in 2023, said International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva.

While digitisation pulled out the world’s fifth-largest economy from pandemic lows, prudent fiscal policy and significant financing for capital investments provided in the next year’s Budget will help sustain the growth momentum, she said.

Georgieva observed India remained a bright spot at a time when the IMF was projecting 2023 to be difficult with global growth slowing down from 3.4 per cent last year to 2.9 per cent. “India’s performance has been quite impressive. For this year, we expect it to retain a high growth rate, 6.8 per cent for the year ending in March. For FY23-24, we project 6.1 per cent, a bit of slowdown like the rest of the world economy, but way above the global average. And in this way, India is providing about 15 per cent of global growth in 2023,” Georgieva said.

That is the fastest growth rate among major economies. Earlier, India had the fastest growth rate among all economies. “Why is India a bright spot? One, the country has done really well to turn digitalisation into a major driver of overcoming the impact of the pandemic and creating opportunities for growth and jobs.

“Second, because India's fiscal policy has been responsive to economic conditions. The Budget signals commitment to fiscal consolidation. At the same time, it provides significant financing for capital investments.

“And three, because India didn’t shy away from learning lessons from the pandemic and to implement strong policies to overcome what has been really a difficult time,” she said.

Georgieva said she was impressed by two things in the Budget. “First, much care is placed on balancing development needs with fiscal responsibility and second, high allocation for capital expenditure to provide long-term foundation for growth,” the MD said.

“I can’t praise enough what India is doing to open up space for entrepreneurs. That is visible in the digital space. India put in place public digital infrastructure that is so well attuned for private initiatives to blend in to take advantage of this infrastructure,” she added.