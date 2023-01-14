IMF: World counting on India's G20 leadership

PTI

Washington, January 13

At a time when the world is faced with continued economic slowdown and social distress, the international community counts a lot on India’s leadership of G20, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday.

“India, which is the president of G20 countries, remains among the nations that perform better than global average and by a good percentage,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told the media.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year. “We count a lot on India’s leadership of the G20 because it is such a critical time for the world to protect its own wellbeing by protecting the integrated global economy. I hope that India will do that huge global service of keeping us together,” Georgieva said.