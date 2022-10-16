Implement air pollution norms strictly: CAQM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 15

In view of the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) today advised industries and construction agencies to strictly follow the statutory directions issued by it, warning that violations and non-compliance will attract strict action.

The 40 inspection teams and flying squads constituted by the commission are under directions to intensify inspections, supervise and rigorously monitor enforcement and compliance of statutory directions to ameliorate the air quality in Delhi-NCR.

The flying squads would conduct surprise inspections and field-level incognito checks at industrial units, C&D sites, commercial/residential units and air pollution hotspots, it said.