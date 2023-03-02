Important to build infrastructure that is futuristic, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said 75 per cent of the waste generated in cities was being processed today compared to only 14-15 per cent in 2014. He said well-planned cities would determine the fate of the country, asserting India’s position in the world would have been completely different if 75 planned cities had been developed since Independence.

“India is making circular economy a major basis of urban development,” the Prime Minister said, noting mountains of garbage wouldn’t have come up in Indian cities if this step was taken earlier.

He said with India urbanising rapidly, “it is important to build infrastructure that is futuristic”.

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on topic “Urban development with focus on planning”, the PM said waste processing would open lots of opportunities for industries working in the field of recycling. He urged everyone to support start-ups that were “doing a great job” in this field. He also said used water was being treated and sent for industrial use in some cities. “Urban planning will determine the fate of our cities and it is only well-planned cities that will determine the fate of India,” the PM said.

“Our new cities must be garbage-free, water-secure and climate-resilient,” the PM said, as he highlighted the need to increase investment in urban infrastructure and planning in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The Prime Minister said future cities of India should be defined on parameters such as architecture, zero liquid discharge model, net positivity of energy, efficiency in land use, transit corridors and use of artificial intelligence in public services. He also highlighted the need for making playgrounds and bicycle paths in cities.