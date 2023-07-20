Impose President's rule in Manipur, demands Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 20

The Congress on Thursday demanded resignation of Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh and imposition of President's rule in the state.

In a statement, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also said Prime Minister Narendrs Modi must give a statement on Manipur on the floor of Parliament. "Manipur is burning. Women are raped, naked, paraded and horrific violence is taking place", Kharge said in a statement posted on his twitter handle.

Kharge said despite violence going on in Manipur for a long time, the Prime Minister has been keeping quiet.

The Congress leader said that after much outrage, the PM gave a statement today outside Parliament.

Kharge, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said they wanted a detailed discussion on Manipur in the House.

"PM Modi should make an elaborate statement on the same in the House", Kharge said.

"We also demand immediate resignation of Manipur Chief Minister and an imposition of President's rule", Kharge added.

#Congress #Mallikarjun Kharge #Manipur