Imran Khan praises India’s independent foreign policy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again praised India for its independent foreign policy that withstood intense western pressure to cut off ties with Russia.

Addressing a huge rally in Lahore, Khan played a video clip of Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s interview.

Pakistan towing US line If India can take a firm stand and tailor its foreign policy as per the needs of its people, why are they (Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s government) towing the line. Imran Khan, Pakistan Ex-prime minister

“Jaishankar is telling them who are you. Jaishankar said ‘Europe is buying gas from Russia and we will buy it as people need it’. This is what an independent country is,” he said.

“If India can take a firm stand and tailor its foreign policy as per the needs of its people, why are they (Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s government) towing the line,” Khan said at the gathering.

“They (US) ordered India to not buy oil from Russia. India is US’ strategic ally, Pakistan is not. Let us see what India’s Foreign Minister said when the US asked them not to buy Russian oil,” said Khan before playing the clip of Jaishankar’s interview in English.

Khan, who resisted efforts to mend ties with India unless Section 370 was brought back in J&K, has been praising India’s foreign policy for its strategic independence while at the same time, assailing the Sharif government for bowing to US pressure over Russian oil.

“We had spoken to Russia about buying cheaper oil, but this government has no courage to say no to US pressure. Fuel prices are skyrocketing, people are below the poverty line. I am against this slavery,” he said at the Lahore gathering.

The PTI chairman added that he has never bowed before anyone and neither will he bow down in the future. Khan also castigated the incumbent government, saying that Defence Minister Khawaja Asif — when he was in the opposition — had said that the US has “Pakistan on a ventilator”.

