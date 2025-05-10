In 1st comments post-action, PM flags imperatives of peace, valour

In his first public comments after Operation Sindoor against terrorist training camps in Pakistan and Pakistan- occupied Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed the imperatives of peace and valour.

The PM sent his good wishes to Robert Francis Prevost, who will be called Pope Leo XIV and will be the 267th occupant of the St Peter throne in the Vatican.

The PM also offered “a million salutations” to warrior king Maharana Pratap of Rajasthan who famously resisted the Mughals.

Advertisement

In his congratulatory message to Pope Leo XIV, the PM said, “I convey sincere felicitations and best wishes from the people of India to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. His leadership of the Catholic Church comes at a moment of profound significance in advancing the ideals of peace, harmony, solidarity and service.”

Even as India assessed its national response and preparedness in the face of Pakistani threats, the PM said the country remains committed to continued dialogue and engagement with the Vatican to further our shared values. In two other messages today, the PM paid tributes to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on his Jayanti, fondly remembering him for shaping India’s literary and cultural soul.

Advertisement

“Gurudev’s works emphasised humanism and at the same time ignited the spirit of nationalism among the people. His efforts towards education and learning, seen in how he nurtured Santiniketan, are also very inspiring,” said Modi on X.

On Maharana Pratap, who resisted Akbar and is most renowned for the Battle of Haldighati, a defining moment in his struggle to maintain Mewar’s independence, the PM said, “Millions of salutes to the immortal warrior of the country Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary. The courage and bravery he displayed to protect the self-respect of the motherland remains a guiding light for our heroes and heroines even today.”

Modi said Maharana Pratap’s valiant life dedicated to Mother India will always inspire the countrymen.

The three messages by PM today were his first since India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistan terror infra on May 7.