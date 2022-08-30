In 2021, every fourth suicide victim was daily wager

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, August 29

Every fourth person of the total 1,64,033 people who died by suicide in India in 2021 was a daily wage earner, according to the latest report made public by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). It also revealed that among the states, Maharashtra (with 22,207) reported the highest number of such deaths followed by Tamil Nadu (18,925) and Madhya Pradesh (13,500).

National capital most unsafe for women The National Capital remained the most unsafe for women among the list of unsafe metropolitan cities

The latest NCRB data revealed that two minor girls were raped every day in 2021.

Delhi also recorded 13,892 cases of crimes against women in 2021.

The NCRB report revealed that among those who died by suicide, daily wage earners remained the biggest professional group in 2021 as they accounted for 42,004 victims, which stood at 25.6 per cent of total 1,64,033.

As part of the report, the NCRB has categorised the data into nine professional groups — daily wage earners, other persons, housewives, self-employed, professional/ salaried persons, unemployed, students, retired persons, unemployed persons and those engaged in the farming sector.

In 2020 as well, daily wage earners accounted for the highest share — 37,666 or 24.6 per cent people who died by suicide — of the total 1,53,052 such deaths, according to NCRB data.

#Maharashtra