In 2021, every fourth suicide victim was daily wager

Mukesh Ranjan
New Delhi, August 29
Every fourth person of the total 1,64,033 people who died by suicide in India in 2021 was a daily wage earner, according to the latest report made public by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). It also revealed that among the states, Maharashtra (with 22,207) reported the highest number of such deaths followed by Tamil Nadu (18,925) and Madhya Pradesh (13,500).
National capital most unsafe for women
- The National Capital remained the most unsafe for women among the list of unsafe metropolitan cities
- The latest NCRB data revealed that two minor girls were raped every day in 2021.
- Delhi also recorded 13,892 cases of crimes against women in 2021.
The NCRB report revealed that among those who died by suicide, daily wage earners remained the biggest professional group in 2021 as they accounted for 42,004 victims, which stood at 25.6 per cent of total 1,64,033.
As part of the report, the NCRB has categorised the data into nine professional groups — daily wage earners, other persons, housewives, self-employed, professional/ salaried persons, unemployed, students, retired persons, unemployed persons and those engaged in the farming sector.
In 2020 as well, daily wage earners accounted for the highest share — 37,666 or 24.6 per cent people who died by suicide — of the total 1,53,052 such deaths, according to NCRB data.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...