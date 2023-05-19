In 48 hours, Centre clears names of two SC judges

New Delhi, May 18
Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and senior advocate KV Viswanathan will take oath as judges of the Supreme Court on Friday after the Centre cleared their appointment in 48 hours.
New Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal broke the news on Twitter late this evening. The swearing-in of the two new judges tomorrow will take the strength of the SC to its full sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the CJI.
The names of Justice Mishra and Viswanathan were unanimously recommended by a five-member Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on May 16. Currently, the top court is functioning with only 32 judges.
