In a case of moral policing, students attacked near cinema hall in Karnataka

PTI

Mangaluru, December 9

In a case of moral policing, two young students were allegedly assaulted by a group of five people in front of a cinema at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said on Friday.

Mohammed Imtiyaz (20) and his 18-year-old girl friend who belonged to the same community, were waiting to watch the film 'Kantara' on Wednesday when they were attacked.

Imtiyaz and his friend later filed a complaint with the Sullia police, naming the persons who assaulted them.

The accused have been identified as Abdul Hameed, Ashraf, Sadique, Jabeer Jattipalla and Siddique Borugudde. They also threatened them with life, the complaint said.

The five-member group allegedly objected to the young students going to the film together, sources said.

The Sullia police have registered a case and are investigating it, sources said.