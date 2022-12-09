In a case of moral policing, students attacked near cinema hall in Karnataka

Mangaluru, December 9
In a case of moral policing, two young students were allegedly assaulted by a group of five people in front of a cinema at Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said on Friday.
Mohammed Imtiyaz (20) and his 18-year-old girl friend who belonged to the same community, were waiting to watch the film 'Kantara' on Wednesday when they were attacked.
Imtiyaz and his friend later filed a complaint with the Sullia police, naming the persons who assaulted them.
The accused have been identified as Abdul Hameed, Ashraf, Sadique, Jabeer Jattipalla and Siddique Borugudde. They also threatened them with life, the complaint said.
The five-member group allegedly objected to the young students going to the film together, sources said.
The Sullia police have registered a case and are investigating it, sources said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...
ADB approves USD 250 million loan to support India’s wide-ranging reforms to strengthen logistics sector
The loan will finance the first sub-program of the strengthe...
Pratibha Singh, Sukhwinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri in race for Congress CM's post in Himachal Pradesh
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla today
Deciding on the chief ministerial face who can bind the part...
‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation during Lok Sabha session
Urges govt to fix mistakes at earliest as it had hurt severa...