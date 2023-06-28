In election-bound MP, PM Modi flags off five Vande Bharat trains

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off five new and upgraded versions of Vande Bharat Express trains, including two for the poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh.

Two Vande Bharat trains, which will link Bhopal (Rani Kamalapati station) with Jabalpur and Indore, respectively, were flagged off by the PM, who was in Bhopal.

At a function held at the Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal, the Prime Minister also virtually flagged off Vande Bharat services connecting Goa (Madgaon) with Mumbai (CST) and Ranchi with Patna. For Goa, Jharkhand and Bihar, this will be the first Vande Bharat service operating from their territories. The Prime Minister also virtually flagged off Vande Bharat service between Dharwad and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

With today’s launch of the five trains, the total number of Vande Bharat trains operating in the country has risen to 23. All states where electric trains run have at least one Vande Bharat Express service now. This marks the fulfillment of the target set by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw of launching by June Vande Bharat services in all those states that can be accessed by electric locomotives.

The last Vande Bharat Express launched was between Dehradun and Delhi. It was flagged off by the PM on May 25. The Goa-Mumbai service was next in the pipeline but its launch, slated for June 3, was cancelled in the wake of the Balasore accident.

All Vande Bharat trains launched so far have been flagged off by PM Modi.