 In first Karnataka poll rally, Kejriwal urges people to give AAP a chance for corruption-free govt : The Tribune India

In first Karnataka poll rally, Kejriwal urges people to give AAP a chance for corruption-free govt

‘Corruption doubles in double-engine government’, says Delhi CM

In first Karnataka poll rally, Kejriwal urges people to give AAP a chance for corruption-free govt

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file



PTI

Davangere (Karnataka), March 4

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to the people of poll-bound Karnataka to give his Aam Aadmi Party a chance to give a corruption-free government for five years.

He also promised to give free electricity, quality education in government schools and good healthcare for the state’s people.

Addressing his maiden election public meeting in Karnataka, the AAP supremo said the party has zero tolerance for corruption as a minister and an MLA in party-ruled Punjab were jailed.

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP in Karnataka, Kejriwal alleged that there is a “40 per cent commission” government running in the state.

In this context, he mentioned the recovery of Rs 8.23 crore unaccounted cash from Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa’s son Prashanth Kumar M V.

“Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah came to Karnataka and appealed to the people to give absolute majority in the upcoming Assembly election so that a corruption-free government can be established in the state. Then, someone reminded him that already there is a BJP government in the state. I want to ask him why you could not eradicate corruption in the last four years,” the Delhi Chief Minister said.

He said the very next day after Amit Shah flew back to Delhi, a BJP MLA’s son was caught with crores of unaccounted cash.

“That MLA and his son who hail from Davangere have not been arrested yet. Instead, Manish Sisodia was arrested,” Kejriwal said referring the Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia’s arrest by the CBI in the excise policy scam case.

BJP’s Virupakshappa has been booked while his son Prashanth, a government officer, was arrested by Lokayukta following raids in several places in the state.

The AAP chief added that the state contractors’ association president Kempanna wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the ministers in Karnataka are demanding 40 per cent commission.

Instead of addressing the octogenarian office-bearer’s grievance or taking action against the ministers and MLAs, the 82-year-old contractor was arrested, Kejriwal alleged.

The Delhi Chief Minister charged that 40 per cent commission is charged from contractors, private unaided schools and Maths (hermitage).

Taking a dig at the BJP, which prides itself as a ‘double-engine government (the BJP ruling both at the Centre and the state), Kejriwal quipped: “Corruption doubles in double-engine government. We need new engine government.”

He appealed to the people of the state to give the AAP a chance to transform Karnataka.

“We are staunch honest. We will give a corruption-free government. We will give free electricity, build good government schools and provide quality education,” Kejriwal said.

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka by May.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjabi singer Mankirat Aulakh ‘quizzed’ by NIA at Chandigarh airport

2
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

3
Himachal

Himachal govt decides to implement old pension scheme; NPS contribution to stop from April 1

4
Comment Nous Indica

For Punjab’s sake

5
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan supporters vandalise Laxmi Narayan temple in Australia

6
Punjab BUDGET SESSION

Four new medical colleges to come up in state: Punjab Governor

7
Punjab

'AAP govt does not 'recognise' you,' Congress to Punjab Governor over his ‘my govt’ reference

8
Punjab

Punjab Budget Session: Spat over 'my govt' reference during Governor's Address

9
Haryana

Remove encroachers in Yamunanagar school: Supreme Court

10
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

CBI produces Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court in excise scam case

Liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia's CBI custody extended by 2 days

Special judge directs the Central agency to produce Aam Aadm...

‘No religious minority can freely live or practice its religion in Pakistan today’: India at UNHRC

No religious minority can freely live or practise its religion in Pakistan today: India at UN

'Pakistan obsessed with us while its people battle for livel...

China could be emboldened to launch across LAC, warns former US defence secretary

China could be emboldened to launch across LAC, warns former US defence secretary

Australian PM Anthony Albanese to visit India from March 8-11

Australian PM Anthony Albanese to play Holi, watch cricket on India visit from March 8 to 11

Both PMs will attend the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Sum...

Influenza A subtype causing cough, fever, say ICMR experts; IMA advises against indiscriminate antibiotics use

Influenza A subtype causing cough, fever, say ICMR experts; IMA advises against indiscriminate antibiotics use

Fever goes away after three days but cough can persist for u...


Cities

View All

2 injured in firing as groups clash

2 injured in firing as groups clash

Pvt airline to start Amritsar to Toronto, New York flights from April 6

Two arrested in Gurnam Nagar firing incident, 2 weapons seized

4,275 ticketless passengers fined Rs 32L in 11 months

Five Women IPL picks make Amritsar's century-old Hindu College proud

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

BJP activists seek CBI probe into state excise policy, stage protest in Bathinda

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Bees attack protesting sarpanches in Panchkula

Commuters bear the brunt of stir

Harnaaz Sandhu denies all charges levelled by Upasana Singh in contract breach case

Chandigarh mulls uniform tariff for ambulance service in city

CBI produces Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court in excise scam case

Liquor policy case: Manish Sisodia's CBI custody extended by 2 days

Delhi LG VK Saxena approves training programme of government school teachers in Finland

Delhi LG Saxena orders transfers and postings of bureaucrats

Critical AIIMS patients can be shifted to Delhi govt hospitals: L-G VK Saxena

Okhla landfill site to be cleared by ’23: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Jalandhar MC razes 50 illegal shops

Ex-MLAs meet Police Commissioner

BJP protests excise policy in Jalandhar, demands CBI probe

Latifpura oustees camp at AAP leader’s house

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Puneet Bains gang member held with 2 illegal weapons

Biometric attendance introduced at MC offices

Government schools to be teacher surplus in 2 yrs: Minister

MC seals commercial property for tax default

Man killed by friends over dispute at village

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Three ‘release’ contaminated water into Ghaggar, booked

Patiala MC employees to begin 'no-work' protest from Monday

BJP demands CBI inquiry into excise policy of state government

Guest faculty of colleges seek pending salaries

DC inaugurates solar power plant