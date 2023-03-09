In G20 year, India is getting ‘world ready’, world is getting ‘India ready’: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, March 9
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said in India’s G20 presidency year, the country is getting “world ready” and the world is getting “India ready”.
Jaishankar inaugurated the refurbished Golden Haveli in Chandni Chowk. The haveli has been refurbished by BJP leader Vijay Goel who also gave a tour of the haveli to Jaishankar.
“Pleased to inaugurate Golden Haveli Dharampura today. Thank Vijay Goel for the opportunity. Promoting our culture & heritage, generating tourism and expanding employment go hand in hand,” Jaishankar tweeted along with pictures from the event.
“In the G20 year, India is getting ‘world ready’ and the world is getting ‘India ready’,” he said.
The haveli is situated in the heart of Chandni Chowk near Kinari Bazar.
