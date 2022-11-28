Gujarat elections 2022: Kejriwal promises old pension scheme

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 27

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today promised that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would implement the old pension scheme (OPS) for state employees in Gujarat if it formed the government after the upcoming Assembly elections.

He made a written assertion that AAP would form the government in Gujarat.

Kejriwal also urged state government employees to back his party, as their demand for the OPS would be implemented by January 31.

Kejriwal told the media in Surat that his predictions for the Delhi and Punjab Assembly elections came true, and it would come true for Gujarat as well.

The Delhi CM claimed people were so scared of the ruling BJP that they shied from openly supporting AAP in the Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled in two phases on December 1 and 5.

“I am going to make a prediction in writing in front of you all... Note down the prediction that the AAP is going to form government in Gujarat. After 27 years of mis-governance, citizens of Gujarat will get relief from these people (BJP),” Kejriwal said, while writing down this on a piece of paper and showed it to the media.

The AAP leader asked government employees seeking the OPS, among other demands, to help his party form government in the state.

The Gujarat Government had introduced the new pension scheme (NPS) for employees joining service on or after April 1, 2005.

After protests by employees, the state government had said the new pension scheme would not be applicable to employees who had joined service before April 2005. It also promised to increase its contribution to the fund to 14 per cent from 10 per cent.

Cites Punjab By Jan 31, the AAP will issue a notification for implementing the old pension scheme in Gujarat. I am not just talking. In Punjab, we have issued the notification. — Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #arvind kejriwal #Gujarat