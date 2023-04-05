In Karnataka, BJP targets Cong over 'fake' list of candidates

PTI

Bengaluru, April 4

The BJP on Tuesday dismissed as “fake” a purported list of candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka that is circulating on social media, and alleged that it was a “lie manufactured in the Congress factory”.

The ruling party has not yet released the list of candidates and is likely to come out with one after its parliamentary board meeting on April 8.

The “fake” four-page list of candidates for 81 constituencies is in circulation on social media with the claim that it had been released by the Central Election Committee of the BJP on Tuesday after a meeting chaired by party national president JP Nadda. However, the party issued a statement quoting its national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh as saying that the list is fake.

“Another lie from the Congress’ factory of lies. While the process of selecting the BJP candidates is in progress, this list is a fake one,” the BJP state unit tweeted.

Earlier, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said the process of selecting candidates for the Assembly polls was being held in a democratic way and it would be completed smoothly with the list being announced after the party’s central leadership finalises it on April 8.

Asked by reporters if there would be surprise candidates, he said: “Certainly, there is a plan for new experiments in certain constituencies and they will happen.”