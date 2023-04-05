In Karnataka, BJP targets Cong over 'fake' list of candidates

Bengaluru, April 4
The BJP on Tuesday dismissed as “fake” a purported list of candidates for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka that is circulating on social media, and alleged that it was a “lie manufactured in the Congress factory”.
The ruling party has not yet released the list of candidates and is likely to come out with one after its parliamentary board meeting on April 8.
The “fake” four-page list of candidates for 81 constituencies is in circulation on social media with the claim that it had been released by the Central Election Committee of the BJP on Tuesday after a meeting chaired by party national president JP Nadda. However, the party issued a statement quoting its national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh as saying that the list is fake.
“Another lie from the Congress’ factory of lies. While the process of selecting the BJP candidates is in progress, this list is a fake one,” the BJP state unit tweeted.
Earlier, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said the process of selecting candidates for the Assembly polls was being held in a democratic way and it would be completed smoothly with the list being announced after the party’s central leadership finalises it on April 8.
Asked by reporters if there would be surprise candidates, he said: “Certainly, there is a plan for new experiments in certain constituencies and they will happen.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne
Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...
Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche
7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...
US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House
The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...
Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari
Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...
3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house
The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...