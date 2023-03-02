In Karnataka, JP Nadda flags off 224-segment victory yatra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday flagged off the party’s mega election outreach plan — 25-day Vijay Sankalp Yatra — from Chamarajanagar in Karnataka, directing his attack on the opposition Congress, which, he said, has made it a habit of abusing PM Narendra Modi.

“Vijay Sankalpa Yatra will travel through all 224 Legislative Assemblies and cover more than 8,000 kms to inform people about the developmental works done by the BJP in the state, ensuring a win for the party in the state,” Nadda said while launching the first yatra.

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag off the second yatra on Thursday from Sangolli Rayanna Memorial in Belagavi; two more yatras will be flagged off by Shah on March 3.