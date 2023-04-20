In K’taka, Cong changes nominee against CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 19

Replacing its candidate against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Congress on Wednesday fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka. On Tuesday, the party had selected Mohammed Yousuf Savanur’s name for the seat.

The party released its fifth list of four candidates fielding BC Muddugangadhar from the Mulbagal (SC) seat, DK Mohan from KR Puram and AC Srivasa from the Pulakeshinagar (SC) seat.

The Congress has so far released the names of 219 candidates for the 224-member Assembly. The last date for filing of nominations is April 20.

The Assembly polls will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13.

Meanwhile, the Congress released a list of star campaigners for the Karnataka elections. The list includes the names of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, state chief DK Shivakumar, Shashi Tharoor and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.

The names of the three Congress Chief Ministers —Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh) — are also on the list.

Bommai files papers from Shiggaon

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday filed his nomination from his traditional seat of Shiggaon in the presence of BJP president JP Nadda and Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep. The two BJP leaders later addressed a massive public rally. Nadda said, “The BJP is committed to the development of Karnataka.” TNS