In K'taka, Cong fields Muslim candidate against Bommai

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 18

The Congress has fielded Mohammed Yousuf Savanur against the incumbent Chief Minister and BJP candidate Basavaraj Bommai from the Shiggaon constituency of Haveri district. In 2008, 2013, and 2018 too, the Congress had fielded a minority candidate in Shiggaon.

Savanur is president of Anjuman-e-Islam, Hubballi-Dharwad. The constituency has a significant number of voters from the Muslim community.

Savanur is the lone Muslim candidate to be fielded in the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, and Haveri. With this, the Congress has fielded 15 candidates belonging to the community.

In 2018, the Congress fielded Sayed Azeempeer Khadri. Bommai won the election by a margin of over 9,000 votes.

The fourth list of seven candidates announced by the Congress on Tuesday included the name of former BJP Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who joined the Congress on Monday. Shettar will be contesting from Hubli-Dharwad Central seat.

At Chikkamagaluru, the Congress has fielded HD Thammiah, who will take on BJP general secretary CT Ravi in the seat.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda today launched a scathing attack on the Congress claiming that the grand old party indulged in “divide and rule policy” for 70 years and now see how it “itself is getting divided”.

Nadda’s stinging remarks came while he was interacting with intellectuals at BVB Engineering College Auditorium, Vidhya Nagar, in Hubballi.

Nadda flays cong

