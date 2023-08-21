Congress questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunny Deol's bungalow in less than 24 hours

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, August 21

The Congress on Monday questioned the public sector bank, Bank of Baroda's flip-flop-flip over auctioning film actor and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol's Mumbai bungalow at Juhu on account of defaulting on loan repayments.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up Rs 56 crore owed to the Bank. This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons'."

"Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'?" he said.

Bank of Baroda had put up the 'Gadar 2' actor's bungalow for sale over recovery of Rs 56 crore debt.

As per the initial advertisement, the bungalow, Sunny Villa, was scheduled to be auctioned on September 25. The reserve price was kept at Rs 51.43 crore.

However, in a corrigendum on Monday, the bank stated: “Corrigendum to E Auction Sale Notice dated 19.08.2023 published in The Times of India Mumbai Edition (Pg.3) dated 20.08.2023 with regards to Sale Notice in respect of Mr. Ajay Sing Deol Alias Mr. Sunny Deol Stands Withdrawn due to Technical Reasons for the below mentioned Property: All That piece and parcel of land bearing Survey No. 41 Hissa No 5 (Pt) CTS No. 173 of Village Juhu Taluka Andheri Mumbai Suburban Dist, Admeasuring 599.44 Sq Mtrs underneath a structure known as Sunny Villa situated at Gandhigram Road Juhu Mumbai 400049.”

