In Lok Sabha, Opposition continues to attack govt over Manipur

new Delhi, August 10
The Opposition continued its attack on the NDA during the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said PM Modi’s insistence of not coming to Parliament forced us to bring the motion. TMC MP Mahua Moitra slammed the Centre, saying: “The PM had the absolute power to intervene but he did not. Everyone asks if not Modiji then who? After this inaction on Manipur, India will say, anyone but Modi,” Moitra said.
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at the Congress and the BJP saying that neither the ‘dukandar’
(reference to the Congress) nor ‘chowkidar’ (reference to the BJP) opened their mouths when Muslims were oppressed in the country.
