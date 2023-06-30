 In Manipur, Rahul Gandhi appeals for peace; meets governor, victims at relief camps : The Tribune India

In Manipur, Rahul Gandhi appeals for peace; meets governor, victims at relief camps

'There is a cry for help in the face of every brother, sister and child I meet', he stated

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets with violence-affected families at a relief camp in Imphal, Manipur. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, June 30

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday appealed for peace in Manipur.

Talking to reporters outside the Raj Bhavan in Imphal, Gandhi said, “I came here because I wanted to share the pain of the people of Manipur. It is a horrible tragedy. It is very sad and painful for all the people of Manipur and all the people of India”.

“I went to the (relief) camps, met people of all communities. The basic amenities in the camps need to be improved. Food needs to be improved. Medicines needs to be supplied. I love all the people of Manipur,” Gandhi said.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on Manipur, Rahul Gandhi said he would not comment on political issues here "I have not come here to make any political comment. I will not comment here on these issues. I only want peace to return here at the earliest", he said.

The Raj Bhavan, where Gandhi, accompanied by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and former Lok Sabha member Ajoy Kumar, met the Governor Anusuiya Uikey, was the Congress leader’s last stop in Imphal where he had landed on Thursday morning. From Raj Bhavan, Rahul drove to the airport and left for Delhi.

Before coming to the Raj Bhavan, Gandhi had a meeting with members of the civil society and United Naga Council. “Met with members of Manipur's civil society in Imphal today. A long standing strategy for peace based on mutual respect can only be arrived at through dialogue and consensus between all communities. We should walk the path of non-violence and harmony, together,” Gandhi later tweeted.

In the morning Gandhi visited two relief camps in Moirang in Bishnupur district. In a touching post on the Instagram, Rahul later wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to see and listen to the plight of those who have lost loved ones and homes due to the violence in Manipur. There is a cry for help in the face of every brother, sister and child I meet. The most important thing Manipur needs now is Peace - to secure the lives and livelihoods of our people. All our efforts must unite towards that goal”.

Talking to the Tribune, K Meghachandra Singh, president of the Manipur unit of Congress, said Rahul Gandhi visited a total of five relief camps in the state including two visited by him in Churachandpur yesterday.

“We call his visit ‘peace mission’. He (Gandhi) has been widely welcomed by people”, Meghachandra Singh said.

Drawing comparison with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Meghachandra Singh said the PM has not even uttered a word about Manipur despite ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukjs have been going on in the state for nearly two months now leading to loss of more than 100 lives and displacement of thousands of families.

#Congress #Manipur #Rahul Gandhi

