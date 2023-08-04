In parliament: 13L Indian students studying abroad

Tribune News Service

Over 13 lakh Indian students are studying abroad and 7.5 lakh students went to foreign countries for higher studies last year, highest over the past five years. When compared to 2021, it is a staggering 68 per cent rise, said the Union Education Ministry in the Rajya Sabha. TNS

216 civil servants facing CBI cases

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered cases against 216 civil servants in the past five years. TNS

1,365 posts in IAS, 703 in IPS vacant

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Thursday informed the Rajya Sabha that there were 1,365 vacancies in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 703 in the Indian Police Service (IPS). Besides this, 1,042 vacancies existed in the Indian Forest Service and 301 in the Indian Revenue Service, said the minister in response to a question.

V-P: Never get angry, married for 45 yrs

Amid continuous acrimony between the ruling BJP and INDIA parties in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday tried to create a light-hearted moment in the House when he said, “I am married for 45 years, I do not get angry.” He was responding to a remark by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. TNS

