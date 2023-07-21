In parliament: Data safety Bill to be game-changer: PM

Tribune News Service

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the MPs to make full use of the monsoon session for extensive discussion on a host of Bills the government planned to bring. Interacting with the media, he said the Data Protection Bill would give a new sense of confidence to the people, besides enhancing India's stature globally. He also stressed the significance of the National Research Foundation Bill and the Mediation Bill. TNS

PM checks on Sonia, she seeks Manipur debate

In a rare gesture on Thursday, PM Narendra Modi walked up to the opposition side in Lok Sabha to greet leaders before the commencement of the monsoon session and enquired about former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's health. The two were seen engaged in a discussion, with Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seated next to Sonia. She urged the PM for a discussion on Manipur. TNS

Five crore cases pending in courts: Govt

Pendency of cases in various courts across India has crossed the five-crore mark, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Over 5.02 crore cases are pending in the Supreme Court, the 25 high courts and subordinate courts, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said. “The disposal of pending cases in courts is within the domain of the judiciary. The government has no direct role in it,” he pointed out.

