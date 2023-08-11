In parliament: Over 2.4L surrendered passports in past 8 yrs

As many as 2,46,580 persons surrendered passports from 2014 to 2022 across India, with Delhi registering the maximum 60,414, according to data provided by the Central Government in Rajya Sabha. In Punjab, 28,117 persons surrendered passports during the period.
4G towers in LWE areas behind schedule
A parliamentary standing committee, in its action-taken report, has said installation of 2,542 4G mobile towers in areas affected by left wing extremism is unlikely to be complete before September. The deadline of Rs 2,211-crore project was earlier March 2023, which was extended to September.
Panel for ASEAN consulate offices in N-E
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce, in its 181st report presented in both the Houses, has proposed to the government to open consulate offices of ASEAN countries in the northeast region to enhance people-to-people contract and facilitate trade relations with the member nations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...