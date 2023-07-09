In pictures: From hills to plains, torrential rains pummel north India

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 9

Torrential rains pummelled North India on Sunday, triggering landslides and flash floods in hills and leaving people in knee-deep water in plains. Photographs from across region tell the tale:

Beas river in spate following heavy monsoon rains, in Mandi, Sunday, July 9, 2023. PTI

A car damaged after trees fell on it following heavy monsoon rains, in Shimla, Sunday, July 9, 2023. PTI

Water level of Sukhna touching the level of an island due to heavy rain in Chandigarh on Sunday. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari

Rescue operation being carried out after an elderly woman was buried under debris after a landslide following heavy rainfall, in Shimla, Sunday, July 9, 2023. PTI

A view of waterlogged Gulmohar Residency in Dera Bassi, Mohali, on Sunday. Tribune photo

People wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Patiala, on Sunday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

People wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rains, in Gurugram, Sunday, July 9, 2022. PTI

Swollen Beas river following incessant rains, in Kullu district, Saturday, July 8, 2023. PTI

Swollen Chenab river at Akhnoor after monsoon rains, in Jammu, Sunday, July 9, 2023. PTI

Vehicle being washed away by swollen Beas river after monsoon rains, in Manali, Sunday, July 9, 2023. PTI

Manali-Chandigarh highway washed away due to flooded Beas River following heavy monsoon rains, in Manali, Sunday, July 9, 2023. PTI

