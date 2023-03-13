In poll-bound Karnataka, PM targets Rahul for 'attack on democracy'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on democracy in the country at an international forum and said no power in the world could harm India’s democratic traditions.

Congress busy digging my grave: Modi Recently, I had the privilege of unveiling Basaveshwara’s bust in London. It is unfortunate that it was in London only that someone raised a question on Indian democracy. The Congress is busy digging the grave of Modi, while Modi is busy building Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway and improving the lives of the poor.

Without naming Rahul and referring to the Congress leader’s remarks made in London — that structures of the Indian democracy were under “brutal attack” from the BJP-RSS combine, Modi termed it an insult to 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara, the people of Karnataka, India’s great traditions and its citizens.

“Some people like to put democracy in India in the dock constantly,” said Modi at Dharwad in Karnataka after having inaugurated multiple projects in the poll-bound state.

The PM’s statement is being seen with political significance, as Basaveshwara is highly revered in Karnataka, especially by the dominant Lingayat community who form the major vote base of the ruling BJP.

“I have come to the land of Bhagwan Basaveshwara and I’m feeling blessed. Among the contributions of Basaveshwara, the most important is the establishment of ‘Anubhava Mantapa’. This democratic system is researched across the world, and there are several such things because of which we say India is not just the largest democracy, it is also the mother of democracy,” he said.

Addressing a large gathering after inaugurating the permanent campus of IIT, Dharwad, he said he had the good fortune of unveiling the statue of Basaveshwara in London a few years ago.

The PM dedicated to the nation the “longest railway platform in the world” at Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Station. At Mandya, he inaugurated the 118-km Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.