In run-up to PM Modi’s US visit, NSAs discuss deliverables for cooperation in critical technologies

Two NSAs attend second Track 1.5 dialogue on iCET organised by Confederation of Indian Industry

**EDS: IMAGE VIA CII TWITTER** New Delhi: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and United States NSA Jake Sullivan at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. PTI



Sandeep Dikshit

Tribune News Release

New Delhi, June 13

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Tuesday met for restricted discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest in order to prepare for tangible deliverables for PM Narendra Modi’s US visit a week from now.

Sullivan is being accompanied by US Indo-Pacific Coordinator at the National Security Council Kurt Campbell, said to be well-versed with the Indian foreign policy and strategic landscape.

Specifically, the two NSAs are leading a multi-departmental effort from both sides to firm up agreements and remove obstacles in several identified areas of collaboration, prime among which are artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, telecommunications, defence and space. While defence is the primary application area for all these realms, they also have applications in the civilian sector.

The dialogue on these aspects follow the launch of the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) by PM Modi and US President Joseph Biden on the side lines of the Quad Summit in Tokyo on May 24. The two NSAs subsequently held an all-stakeholders’ meeting in Washington on January 30 this year where they tried to narrow the gaps in these areas.

So far, the two NSAs have enabled broad agreements on a multi-billion project to manufacture advanced jet fighter engines by GE in India and on a Rs 20,000 crore semiconductor chip-making facility by the US-based Micron Technology. Talks are also at an advanced stage on the sharing of high-performance quantum computing technology.

Later in the evening on Tuesday, the two NSAs attended the second Track 1.5 dialogue on iCET organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry. This format of involving the leading representatives of academia and industry from both the countries was also followed at their previous January 30 interaction in Washington. The intention is to encourage stakeholders on both sides to strive for technology value chain partnerships that would lead to co-development and co-production of high technology products and services in both countries, stated an official news release.

“The NSAs addressed the participants at the dialogue and expressed satisfaction at the progress made under iCET,” it added. “The current visit, which comes in the run-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US, will give them the opportunity to continue their high-level dialogue, which will include a review of the robust and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries as well as a survey of the India-US global strategic partnership,” stated the release. During the visit, NSA Sullivan will also meet with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other top leaders.

Meanwhile in Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said PM Modi’s visit would be central to emerging cooperation in critical technologies such as semiconductors and defence in order to reduce “strategic dependencies”. “My colleague Secretary of Commerce (Gina) Rimondo and her counterpart Minister (Piyush) Goyal, recently established a partnership to make our semiconductor supply chains more resilient,” he added.

