In Telangana, Amit Shah says KCR's downfall has begun

Hyderabad, August 21
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today launched BJP’s campaign for the Munugodu bypoll by declaring open war on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his family. At the same time, the sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, who recently resigned as MLA necessitating the bypoll, joined the BJP and remained in the limelight during Shah’s visit to Nalgonda district, where he addressed an election rally.
Terming the TRS as a party of false promises, Shah said if voted to power, the BJP would progress like all other states in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He accused the Chief Minister of looking after the interest of his family rather than promoting the interest of the people. “You elect Reddy in the byelection and I guarantee that the corrupt government of KCR will collapse in no time. His downfall has begun,” he said.
