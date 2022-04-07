In touch with Ukraine neighbours for students’ education, says govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

The government on Wednesday said it was in touch with Hungary, Poland, Romania, Czech Republic and Kazakhstan to secure the futures of Indian students who have returned from Ukraine.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Ukraine government had decided that there would be relaxations in respect of the completion of medical education for students who have had to flee due to conflict.

“For third year medical students to go to fourth year there is an exam called KROK 1. That has been postponed to the next academic year and students will be allowed to pass to the next academic year based on the completion of the standard requirements. For the sixth year students, there is an exam called KROK 2 exam they have to pass to get the degree. The Ukraine government has decided and we have pressed them in this manner because the largest number of foreign medical students there are Indians. On the basis of results of academic assessments they will be awarded degrees without taking KROK 2,” he said.

For many students who are in between the two levels of education, Jaishankar said the ministries of health, education and other organisations dealing with medical education were seized of the matter and were discussing it.

“We are today in touch with Hungary. There was a very generous offer from them. Apart from Hungary we have been in touch with Poland, Romania, Czech Republic, Poland and Romania. They have similar models of education,” Jaishankar said, adding that the offers of continuing education made by Hungary and other countries were being explored by India.

Bill okayed to include Darlongs in ST list

With the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passing the Bill to include Tripura's Darlong community in the Scheduled Tribes list, it has been cleared by Parliament. The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was an amendment to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, was earlier passed by Lok Sabha.