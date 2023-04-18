In Varanasi, India hosts 100th meet under its G20 presidency

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 17

India celebrated a key milestone in its G20 presidency today, as it hosted 100th meeting which commenced in Varanasi.

Besides the meeting of G20 agricultural chief scientists in Varanasi, the day also saw meetings on health (Goa), digital economy (Hyderabad) and space economy (Shillong).

India’s year-long G20 presidency commenced on December 1, 2022. In-person participation during India’s G20 presidency is among the largest ever, say officials.

More than 12,300 delegates from over 110 nationalities have attended G20 meetings so far. This includes participation from G20 members, nine invitee countries and 14 international organisations.

As on date, 100 G20 meetings have been held in 41 cities, covering 28 states and Union Territories. India will host foreign delegates for more than 200 G20 meetings in around 60 cities across India, the widest geographical spread in any G20 presidency.

All 13 Sherpa Track Working Groups, eight Finance Track Work streams, 11 Engagement Groups and four initiatives have conducted substantial interactions.

To date, three ministerial meetings have been convened. The first Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (FMCBG) was held in Bengaluru in February, the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting was held in New Delhi and the second FMCBG meeting was in Washington DC this month.

At the Varanasi meeting, Union Minister VK Singh asked G20 countries to work towards promotion of crop diversification, efficient use of inputs such as fertilisers and post-harvest management, and said the latest digital tools should be used in agriculture across the world.