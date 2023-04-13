In West Bengal, test run of underwater Metro successful

New Delhi, April 12
Only officials and engineers on board, Kolkata Metro created history on Wednesday when its rake ran through a tunnel under the Hoogly from Kolkata to Howrah. “This is a revolutionary step in providing a modern transport system to the people of Kolkata and its suburbs,” officials said.
Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy travelled from the Mahakaran station in Kolkata to Howrah Maidan. Later, another rake reached Howrah Maidan by the same route.
Terming it a ‘historic event’, Reddy said, “Trial runs between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade station will be conducted for the next seven months, following which regular services on this stretch will begin.”
Once operational, Howrah Maidan will be country’s deepest Metro station — 33 metres. “The Metro is expected to cover the 520-metre stretch under the Hooghly in 45 seconds,” Reddy said, adding this tunnel was 32 metres below the water surface level.
