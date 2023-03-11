Incentives for filmmakers

New Delhi, March 10
India and Australia on Friday signed an audio-visual co-production agreement that seeks to offer filmmakers financial incentives amounting to up to 30 per cent of the expenditure incurred in the respective countries.
The agreement was signed by Information and Broadcasting Secretary Apurva Chandra and Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell during the ongoing visit of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to India.
Australia is the 16th country with which India has a co-production agreement. The pact will benefit mainly small filmmakers keen on shooting movies, web series, advertisements or carrying out post-production work. An international film production company can claim a payable cash incentive of up to 30 per cent on qualifying expenditure in India, subject to a maximum of Rs 2 crore, Chandra told reporters here.
Australia will also offer reciprocal benefits to Indian filmmakers.
