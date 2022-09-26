 Incessant rain flattens crops in region; Punjab, Haryana farmers stare at losses : The Tribune India

Incessant rain flattens crops in region; Punjab, Haryana farmers stare at losses

Incessant rain flattens crops in region; Punjab, Haryana farmers stare at losses

Paddy flattened following rain and strong winds in Sangrur. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 25

With heavy rain lashing the northwest in the past couple of days, farmers across Punjab and Haryana have reported massive damage to their standing crops.

Yield to be affected

  • Waterlogging in fields due to rain may lead to higher moisture content in paddy
  • Higher moisture content will affect grain quality, resulting in lower remuneration
  • India’s rice output expected to dip by 6% to 104.99 MT
  • Stood at 111.76 MT in kharif season of 2021-22 crop year
  • Sowing of paddy, main kharif crop, also declined by nearly 19 lakh hectares this year

The Met Department said both states received heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours, which also resulted in a decline in temperature. Farmers in Punjab and Haryana rued that the untimely rain and strong winds had flattened their crops. Heavy rainfall and waterlogging in fields would lead to higher moisture content in paddy, affecting the quality of grain and resulting in lower remuneration, they feared. The paddy growers were hopeful of a good harvest this time. With rain playing the spoilsport, they are now demanding adequate compensation for the loss.

India’s rice production is expected to decline by 6 per cent to 104.99 million tonnes in the kharif season this year due to a fall in paddy acreage amidst rainfall deficit in key producing states like Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

Rice production stood at 111.76 million tonnes in kharif season of 2021-22 crop year, according to the first advance estimates for kharif season of 2022-23 crop year (July-June). The sowing of paddy, the main kharif crop, also declined by nearly 19 lakh hectares to 399.03 lakh hectares compared to 417.93 lakh hectares in mid-September a year ago due to lack of rains earlier. The rains will remain subdued over the plains of the northwest and central India during the next five days, the IMD said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Analysts puncture coup rumours against Chinese President Xi Jinping

2
Punjab

'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet

3
Himachal

Chakki bridge connecting Punjab and Himachal closed again after pillar protection crates washed away

4
Trending

‘Mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi’: Falguni Pathak reacts to Neha Kakkar’s version of ‘Maine payal hai chhankai’, latter responds with cryptic post

5
Haryana

Mercury drops as heavy rain lashes parts of Punjab and Haryana; farmers wary

6
Nation

Rajasthan Congress crisis: More than 80 Gehlot-loyalist MLAs threaten to resign

7
Nation

6 IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet found hanging in Bengaluru

8
Nation

Kerala Onam lottery winner regrets winning Rs 25-crore top prize; here is why

9
World

Putin's mobilization, referendum decision influenced by Xi Jinping, says ex Russian advisor Andrei Illarionov

10
Himachal

5 tourists dead, 11 injured in Kullu road accident

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

7 tourists dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu

Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...

Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar

Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar

The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...

Row over Assam Chief Minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...

Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200 crore money-laundering case

Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case

Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...

Jaishankar takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage

Jaishankar takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage

The External Affairs Minister slams the mainstream American ...


Cities

View All

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Basmati harvest picks up pace, 1.57 lakh MT reaches mandis in Amritsar

Industrialists suffer losses as Rupee hits all-time low

Three arrested for attempt to murder

Smugglers’ gang with links to Pak busted, 1 held

Langoor Mela begins today, over 5,000 children expected

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

2 injured as truck-car collide on Mohali’s Airport Road

Trees fall, roads cave in as rain records tumble in Chandigarh

Mohali residents brave flooding, power outage

PM Narendra Modi: Mohali International airport will be named after martyr Bhagat Singh

Unique feast in offing at Zirakpur as 32 women set to stage Ramlila

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Arvind Kejriwal to host sanitation worker from Gujarat for lunch at home on Monday

Minor boy physically assaulted, sodomised by 3 friends in Delhi locality; DCW issues notice to police

Bollywood celebrities perform full dress rehearsals for Lav Kush Ramlila at New Delhi’s Red Fort

South Delhi club brawl: Woman alleges bouncers thrashed her, ‘tore off’ her clothes

Housing schemes not complete yet, JIT told to pay ~17L to two allottees

Housing schemes not complete yet, Jalandhar Improvement Trust told to pay Rs 17 lakh to two allottees

At 95.6 mm, Nawanshahr logs maximum rainfall in Doaba

Rain brings stones, silt on road in Talwara, traffic hit

Jalandhar administration offers Rs 10K help to runner Rachna Kumari

North American Punjabi Association concerned over student's detention in US over kirpan

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

40-year-old warden found dead in college water tank in Ludhiana

Excise Department unearths major tax evasion racket in Ludhiana

Ludhiana district records 113 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Now, road portion caves in near Saggu Chowk in Ludhiana

Potholed Dhandari flyover in Ludhiana poses threat

Incessant rain throws life out of gear

Incessant rain throws life out of gear in Patiala

Patiala MC fails to recover dues from PSPCL in 4 years

BECC to host cricket tourney in Patiala