Incessant rain flattens crops in region; Punjab, Haryana farmers stare at losses

New Delhi, September 25
With heavy rain lashing the northwest in the past couple of days, farmers across Punjab and Haryana have reported massive damage to their standing crops.
Yield to be affected
- Waterlogging in fields due to rain may lead to higher moisture content in paddy
- Higher moisture content will affect grain quality, resulting in lower remuneration
- India’s rice output expected to dip by 6% to 104.99 MT
- Stood at 111.76 MT in kharif season of 2021-22 crop year
- Sowing of paddy, main kharif crop, also declined by nearly 19 lakh hectares this year
The Met Department said both states received heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours, which also resulted in a decline in temperature. Farmers in Punjab and Haryana rued that the untimely rain and strong winds had flattened their crops. Heavy rainfall and waterlogging in fields would lead to higher moisture content in paddy, affecting the quality of grain and resulting in lower remuneration, they feared. The paddy growers were hopeful of a good harvest this time. With rain playing the spoilsport, they are now demanding adequate compensation for the loss.
India’s rice production is expected to decline by 6 per cent to 104.99 million tonnes in the kharif season this year due to a fall in paddy acreage amidst rainfall deficit in key producing states like Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.
Rice production stood at 111.76 million tonnes in kharif season of 2021-22 crop year, according to the first advance estimates for kharif season of 2022-23 crop year (July-June). The sowing of paddy, the main kharif crop, also declined by nearly 19 lakh hectares to 399.03 lakh hectares compared to 417.93 lakh hectares in mid-September a year ago due to lack of rains earlier. The rains will remain subdued over the plains of the northwest and central India during the next five days, the IMD said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...
Jaishankar takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage
The External Affairs Minister slams the mainstream American ...