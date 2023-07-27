Incessant rain in Mumbai; IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy showers

Mumbai, July 27
Heavy rain lashed Mumbai and suburbs in the last 24 hours with some areas receiving extremely heavy showers, officials said on Thursday.
The city witnessed incessant rain since Thursday morning, but there was no report of any major waterlogging in low-lying areas, they said.
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre has predicted "heavy to very heavy rain" in the city on Thursday.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for all government and private schools and colleges here on Thursday after the IMD issued a 'red' alert for the metropolis.
"The BMC requests all citizens to stay alert, remain indoors and kindly follow instructions from the administration," Mumbai civic commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Wednesday night.
The Colaba observatory (representative of the island city) recorded "extremely heavy" rainfall at 223.2 mm, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 145.1 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, according to the IMD Mumbai.
Besides, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus recorded 153.5 mm downpour, Ram Mandir area 161 mm, Byculla 119 mm, Sion 112 mm and Bandra 106 mm in the last 24 hours, IMD officials said.
"Colaba has recorded extremely heavy rain," an IMD official said, adding Mumbai received heavy to very heavy downpour with isolated extremely heavy showers in the last one day.
According to BMC officials, there was a high tide of 3.31 metres at 6.38 am on Thursday and the next high tide of 3.32 metres will be at 5.58 pm.
A civic official said the weather bureau has predicted "heavy to very heavy rain in the city and suburbs with a possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph" in the next 24 hours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition likely to boycott Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting to press for PM statement on Manipur
3 MPs from the 26-member INDIA are on the BAC committee -- o...
PMO, Ashok Gehlot in a war of words over Rajasthan event invite
CM says his speech time removed, PMO says not true
PM Modi to inaugurate international airport, other key projects in Gujarat
The international airport at Hirasar village near Rajkot cit...
Pakistan criticises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's 'LoC crossing' remarks
Speaking at the Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh’s Drass, Singh...
MSRTC bus with partially broken rooftop runs on road; official suspended, probe ordered after video goes viral
The bus was plying in Gadchiroli district; a staffer respons...