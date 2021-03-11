Include meat in midday meals: SC to Lakshadweep

New Delhi, May 2
The Supreme Court on Monday directed continuation of the Kerala HC order directing the Lakshadweep administration to include meat products, including chicken, in the menu of midday meals.
The SC was hearing a plea challenging the decision of the Lakshadweep administration to close dairy farms and remove meat products from the menu. A Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and AS Bopanna issued notice to the Union of India, UT of Lakshadweep and others.
