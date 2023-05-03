Income Tax conducts searches at premises connected to Bengal MLA Krishna Kalyani

Kolkata, May 3
Sleuths of the Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple premises, including the residence, linked to West Bengal BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani who after being elected to the assembly announced his allegiance to TMC, an I-T official said.
The search was conducted in connection with complaints related to “disproportionate assets” against the legislator, who is also the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman of the state assembly, the official said.
Searches were conducted at Kayani's residence in Raiganj in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district and premises linked to his business partner in Malda district.
“Our teams are conducting searches at multiple locations connected to Krishna Kalyani and premises of one of his business partners in connection with disproportionate asset complaint against him,” the I-T department official said.
Kalyani, a TMC leader in Uttar Dinajpur district, had joined the BJP before the assembly elections in 2021 and won from the Raiganj seat. He, however, quit the saffron party in October of that year and returned to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.
He did not resign as a legislator despite being asked to do so by the BJP.
Kalyani was appointed as the chairperson of the PAC of the state assembly last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to commute death sentence of Balwant Rajoana in Beant Singh assassination case
The Bench says the MHA's stand to defer the decision in the ...
SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan
Asks him to share the sealed cover with Delhi Police
PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
She was seen conversing with wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Vine...
Adani-Hindenburg row: PIL petitioner moves SC, opposes SEBI’s plea for extension of time to complete probe
Says the market regulator has already got sufficient time to...
Supreme Court refuses to entertain Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's petition against release of 'The Kerala Story'
On Tuesday, it had refused to entertain another petition see...