 Income Tax conducts searches at premises connected to Bengal MLA Krishna Kalyani : The Tribune India

Income Tax conducts searches at premises connected to Bengal MLA Krishna Kalyani

The search is conducted in connection with complaints related to ‘disproportionate assets’ against the legislator

Income Tax conducts searches at premises connected to Bengal MLA Krishna Kalyani

Photo for representation



PTI

Kolkata, May 3

Sleuths of the Income Tax department on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple premises, including the residence, linked to West Bengal BJP MLA Krishna Kalyani who after being elected to the assembly announced his allegiance to TMC, an I-T official said.

The search was conducted in connection with complaints related to “disproportionate assets” against the legislator, who is also the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman of the state assembly, the official said.

Searches were conducted at Kayani's residence in Raiganj in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district and premises linked to his business partner in Malda district.

“Our teams are conducting searches at multiple locations connected to Krishna Kalyani and premises of one of his business partners in connection with disproportionate asset complaint against him,” the I-T department official said.

Kalyani, a TMC leader in Uttar Dinajpur district, had joined the BJP before the assembly elections in 2021 and won from the Raiganj seat. He, however, quit the saffron party in October of that year and returned to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

He did not resign as a legislator despite being asked to do so by the BJP.

Kalyani was appointed as the chairperson of the PAC of the state assembly last year. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Sikh 100’ list: SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann debut at 3rd and 4th spot

2
Entertainment

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar on OTT now

3
Trending

‘I am ashamed of what I did with Sreesanth,' says Harbhajan Singh after Kohli-Gambhir row

4
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Indian-American Sikh man

5
Haryana

BJP’s Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi gets engaged to IAS officer Pari Bishnoi

6
Nation

Bilkis Bano case: Justice Joseph anguished over convicts using procedural lacunae to delay hearing

7
Nation

Woman abandons her four children on road, elopes with lover in Indore

8
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

9
Punjab

Supreme Court refuses to commute death sentence of Balwant Rajoana in Beant Singh assassination case

10
Nation

US commission seeks sanctions on Indian agencies over ‘violation’ of religious freedom; MEA trashes report

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Indian-American Sikh man

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Top News

Supreme Court to shortly pronounce verdict on Balwant Rajoana’s petition seeking commutation of his death penalty

Supreme Court refuses to commute death sentence of Balwant Rajoana in Beant Singh assassination case

The Bench says the MHA's stand to defer the decision in the ...

SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan

SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan

Asks him to share the sealed cover with Delhi Police

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar

She was seen conversing with wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Vine...

Adani-Hindenburg row: PIL petitioner moves SC, opposes SEBI’s plea for extension of time to complete probe

Adani-Hindenburg row: PIL petitioner moves SC, opposes SEBI’s plea for extension of time to complete probe

Says the market regulator has already got sufficient time to...

SC refuses to entertain pleas against movie ‘The Kerala Story’, asks petitioners to approach HC

Supreme Court refuses to entertain Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's petition against release of 'The Kerala Story'

On Tuesday, it had refused to entertain another petition see...


Cities

View All

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Bhagwant Mann, Harjinder Singh Dhami among 100 ‘influential’ Sikhs

Main shooter in Chheharta firing case held with pistol

World Sikh Chamber of Commerce honours philanthropists

DC conducts surprise check in Tarn Taran

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Fresh spell of rain in Chandigarh, Punjab leads to dip in temperature

Fresh spell of rain in Chandigarh, Punjab leads to dip in temperature

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

May sees back-to-back lows, max temp slides to 24.3 °C in Chandigarh

2,800 Go First flyers' travel plans go for toss

Locals see end to woes as PCA stadium in Mohali to host last IPL tie today

6 arrested during police raids across Delhi-NCR against gangster Kapil Sangwan

6 arrested during police raids across Delhi-NCR against gangster Kapil Sangwan

Gangster murder: Police raids under way at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle below 30 degrees C for 4th consecutive day

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

DSGMC forms 3-member committee to probe fraud

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

23 come late in Nawanshahr; reply sought

Jalandhar byelection: Flyover work takes centre stage

Mahila Kisan Union to boycott AAP, BJP

One dies of Covid, 11 more positive

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

Giaspura tragedy: No checks in place, effluents flow into sewers, nullahs in Ludhiana

Pay Rs 20 lakh to kin of 11 Giaspura gas tragedy victims: NGT to Ludhiana DM

PPCB completes inspection of area

Increase compensation amount to Rs 50L: Ex-MLA

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

65 students given merit certificates in Patiala

2 members of gang involved in sale of fake currency held

Health Department gears up to curb vector-borne diseases in Patiala district

8-year-old missing child found near Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib