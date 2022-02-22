Income Tax Department cautions fraud job offers on fake websites

Tribune News Service



New Delhi, February 22

The Income Tax Department has cautioned the public against falling prey to fraudulent job offers and asked job aspirants to only consider offers or advertisements on the official websites of SSC or the department.

“Income Tax Department cautions the public not to fall prey to fraudulent persons misleading job-aspirants by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the Department,” the IT Department tweeted on Tuesday.

It said some persons are misleading candidates by issuing fake appointment letters for joining the IT Department. Direct recruitment in all Group B and C posts is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and results are made available on the SSC website. Thereafter, regional allocation of the candidate is done and the list is uploaded on the IT Department portal.

“The general public is hereby cautioned against taking cognisance of such fake letters circulated through any other platform other than the official websites of the SSC and the Income Tax department,’’ it said.