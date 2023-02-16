Income Tax 'surveys' at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai conclude after 60 hours

Karam Prakash
New Delhi, February 16
The Income Tax “surveys” at the BBC’s offices in New Delhi and Mumbai ended on late Thursday evening nearly after 60 hours.
Soon after Income Tax officials left the office, BBC issued a statement, and said that they would continue to report without fear or favour.
Sources informed that Income Tax officials questioned senior BBC editorial staff during three-day raid.
“The Income Tax Authorities have left our offices in Delhi and Mumbai. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible,” BBC said in official statement.
The Income Tax officials had seized mobiles phones of BBC journalist. Laptops and Desktops were also scanned.
“We are supporting staff — some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight — and their welfare is our priority. Our output is back to normal and we remain committed to serving our audiences in India and beyond. The BBC is a trusted, independent media organisation and we stand by our colleagues and journalists who will continue to report without fear or favour,” BBC tweeted.
