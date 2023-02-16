 Income Tax 'surveys' at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai conclude after 60 hours : The Tribune India

Income Tax 'surveys' at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai conclude after 60 hours

In fresh statement after I-T officials leave, BBC says will continue to report without fear or favour

Income Tax 'surveys' at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai conclude after 60 hours

Income Tax sleuths leave the BBC's Delhi office after their survey operation, conducted as part of a tax evasion investigation, in New Delhi, on Thursday, February 16, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, February 16

The Income Tax “surveys” at the BBC’s offices in New Delhi and Mumbai ended on late Thursday evening nearly after 60 hours.

Soon after Income Tax officials left the office, BBC issued a statement, and said that they would continue to report without fear or favour.

Sources informed that Income Tax officials questioned senior BBC editorial staff during three-day raid.

“The Income Tax Authorities have left our offices in Delhi and Mumbai. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible,” BBC said in official statement.

The Income Tax officials had seized mobiles phones of BBC journalist. Laptops and Desktops were also scanned.

“We are supporting staff — some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight — and their welfare is our priority. Our output is back to normal and we remain committed to serving our audiences in India and beyond. The BBC is a trusted, independent media organisation and we stand by our colleagues and journalists who will continue to report without fear or favour,” BBC tweeted.

Income Tax 'surveys' at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai conclude after 60 hours

Income Tax 'surveys' at BBC offices in Delhi, Mumbai conclude after 60 hours

In fresh statement after I-T officials leave, BBC says will ...

Two Mewati men, suspected of cattle smuggling, abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana

Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder

Kin of deceased accuse Bajrang Dal activists, Gau Rakshaks o...

Polling under way in Tripura; 259 candidates in fray

Tripura Assembly polls: Over 81 per cent turnout, several incidents of violence reported

Main opposition CPM alleged BJP workers evicted their candid...

Indian-American Neal Mohan to take over YouTube CEO as Susan Wojcicki steps down

Indian-American Neal Mohan to take over as YouTube CEO after Susan Wojcicki steps down

Wojcicki says she will focus on ‘family, health, and persona...

Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm ‘Team Jorge’ in elections in India

Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm 'Team Jorge' in elections in India

As per a report, ‘Team Jorge’, which is feared to have inter...


