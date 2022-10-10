Incumbent on democracies to be responsible to other democracies, Jaishankar says on Khalistani activity in Canada

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 10

Referring to the unchecked Khalistani separatist activities in Canada, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said it is incumbent upon Ottawa to ensure that freedoms in a democratic society are not misused by forces which actually advocate violence and bigotry.

“It’s important for countries to understand today really how democracies should function not only at home, but also the responsibilities the democracies have to other democracies abroad,” said Jaishankar at a joint press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra.

He was asked whether South Block was concerned about these kinds of anti-India separatist activities spreading internationally, especially in Australia. “From time to time, we have engaged the Canadian government. I have myself engaged my counterpart on this issue,” he said.

Jaishankar did not subscribe to the notion that September 18 “Referendum” in Brampton had triggered the MEA’s advisory warning Indians about travelling to Canada.

“I want to be very clear. We issue travel advisories as a travel measure, for the security and safety of our citizens. So, I would urge you not to read something into a travel advisory,” he said.

On Canada updating its health warning for travelling to India, he said, “what some other country does presumably reflects their thinking and their policies”.

Jaishankar’s tough talk on open anti-India separatist activity in Western countries follows an equally strong message by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi last week, who had recalled the bombing of Air India‘s Kanishka aircraft against the backdrop of the banned Sikhs for Justice preparing for a second “Referendum” on Khalistan in Toronto on November 6.